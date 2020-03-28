Cardi B is trying to free the "Tiger King" from his cage.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Like many, Cardi B has been wrapped up in Netflix's hugely popular docu-series and has taken to Twitter over the last few days to voice her opinions on the show's cast of characters.

On Friday night she opined that Joe Exotic, the primary focus of the series, wasn't given a fair shake in court and she plans to remedy that.

"Bout to start a gofundme account for Joe. He shall be free," she tweeted.

That's easier said than done. In January, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, a man obsessed with tigers and fame, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for his role in a 2017 murder-for-hire plot to kill an animal rights activist named Carole Baskin. Joseph, who is more commonly known as Joe Exotic, was also charged and sentenced on multiple violations of wildlife laws.

Sue Ogrocki/AP/Shutterstock

Cardi first started tweeting about the show on Thursday and has steadily continued.

"They did Joe so dirty over and over again," she wrote on March 26.

She later wrote, "Who you think is more wrong ? Narcissist joe ? Or Greedy Carol? And why?"

The "Tiger King" is most certainly the show of the moment. Earlier this week, Jared Leto dressed up as Joe Exotic and live-tweeted while watching the first episode. Meanwhile, Dax Shepard has said he wants to play Joe in a film.

"If I don't get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken," he tweeted on March 25.

Edward Norton replied, "Um, step aside, pal. You're way too young and buff and you know it. You could probably pull off Maldonado still, actually. Wouldn't that be fun?"

Multiple reports state that Kate McKinnon is set to play Carole Baskin, the main source of Joe's ire, in an upcoming limited series, as well.