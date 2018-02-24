Singer Carrie Underwood experienced a 2017 incident that left her with 40 to 50 stitches as well as a broken wrist, and while it's not the first post since, it is the most revealing.

Underwood took to social media to share a black-and-white selfie of herself and husband Mike Fisher on Feb. 23. In the shot, Fisher is making a fist with a red "X" on it, while the country singer actually holds a larger red "X," which covers everything below her nose.

"Together, we're in it to end it!" she writes. "Help us shine a light on modern day slavery. @ #enditmovement."

(END IT is a Coalition of the leading organizations in the world in the fight for FREEDOM).

This is not the first time the "American Idol" season four winner has posted an image of herself since the incident, however it is the first photo to show more of her face. Back in December of 2017, she posted a selfie of herself dawning a blue scarf, revealing only her eyes. Then she followed up with a photo of herself at the gym - her face is turning away from the camera, however.

Back in November, the "Before He Cheats" singer told Entertainment Tonight how she broke her wrist and also injured her face. "I'll spare you the gruesome details," she said, adding, "but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike [Fisher] that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in."

She went on to reveal a little more about her concerns with the healing process: "Now, here we are 7 weeks later and, even though I've had the best people helping me, I'm still healing and not quite looking the same. I honestly don't know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn't much, much worse."

Just like the title of her January 2018 release, "The Champion," a Super Bowl duet single featuring Ludacris, she is nothing short of being just that!