Carrie Underwood isn't scared to show off her scars.

On Friday night, the country superstar shared a close-up selfie from the video shoot from her song "Love Wins." In the snap, Carrie pulls back her hair to show her glittered up face and a scar above her lip, which resulted from a nasty fall last year.

"#FBF to filming the Love Wins music video!," she captioned the selfie, along with a YouTube link to the music video.

Last November, Carrie announced that she had fallen and suffered a broken wrist while walking her dogs. It was later revealed that she suffered severe facial lacerations, too. In a letter to her fan club, she said she required "40 and 50 stitches" to her face to fix the cuts. She even feared that she "might look a bit different."

In the midst of this, Carrie essentially stayed out of the spotlight before taking the stage in April at the ACM awards. She received a standing ovation after her emotional performance of "Cry Pretty."

AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock

The expectant-singer said she was self-conscious about the scar originally, but has grown to simply accept it.

"I try not to worry too much about it. Any time someone gets injured, it looks pretty bad in the beginning, and you're like, 'What is this going to wind up like?' You just don't know," she told Redbook for its September issue. "It was also a perception thing, because I look at myself [now] and I see it quite a bit, but other people are like, 'I wouldn't have even noticed.'"

She added, "Nobody else looks at you as much as you think they do. Nobody notices as much as you think they will, so that's been nice to learn."