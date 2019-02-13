Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas and gorgeous daughter stun at NYFW
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are keeping it all in the family at New York Fashion Week.
The actress was joined by her 74-year-old husband and their 15-year-old lookalike daughter, Carys, while attending the Michael Kors Collection show on Wednesday.
Catherine, 49, looked stunning in a low cut red dress. Michael, meanwhile, looked dapper in deep blue suit and matching slacks.
Carys caught the attention of the everyone at New York Fashion Week, too, donning a snake patterned jacket and light blue flared jeans.
Catherine and Michael's daughter is no stranger to the spotlight, as she's now a NYFW veteran, having been to multiple events over the years.
"Fashion has been so important in my life, because my mom is like a fashion icon to me," Carys told Town & Country last fall. "I'm always looking through her closet."
Her famous mother has noticed there's something special about her little one.
"She has her own individual style," Catherine said. "She's modern but age-appropriate. I've never had to turn to Carys and say, 'I think that's a little inappropriate.' Once she said, 'Mom, I really like this romper.' I went, 'Mmm, but don't you think it's cut a little too long? Shouldn't it be shorter?' She went, 'Mom, you're the only mother in the world that would tell a 15-year-old girl that the romper should be shorter.'"
The fact that she comes from a famous family, Carys knows that her every move is watched. She also knows how the public can sometimes perceive her fame.
"When I was younger I didn't like the idea of having this name attached to me, this kind of 'Douglas dynasty' stuff," she said. "I think what bothers me the most is that people think I don't work hard for it, that I don't need to work hard for it. That anything I do gets handed to me. When, honestly, I feel like it's the opposite. I feel I need to constantly prove myself to people—that I am not just my parents' daughter."
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 32 minutes ago See the stars who aren't afraid of a little PDA
- Feb. 12, 2019 See all the stars who've debuted new hair looks in 2019