Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones posted a fun photo to social media on Saturday.

The Academy Award winner put up a shot with husband Michael Douglas, 73, and their two kids Carys and Dylan, which was an almost exact recreation of an image the family took together nearly 10 years ago.

She captioned the photo: "As time goes by! Outside our cottage in Canada. 💕💕"

The original shot, which looks to have been taken sometime in 2007 or 2008, shows the couple a bit younger and holding their much littler children.

However in the new photo, the two are next to one another, although their babies have grown into young adults, so opted for just holding up their legs.

Carys, 14, is hanging with mom at entertainment events while working on her own acting skill, as she would like to follow in her famous mom's footsteps - Dylan, 17, is a student in NYC.

The happy family is currently spending time together vacationing in Canada, doing things like skiing, of which the "Chicago" star shared some photos of too.

The "Entrapment" star captioned a shot of her and Michael together: "Cross country skiing this morning. So beautiful."

Back in December, the "Mask of Zorro" beauty was at the Taj Mahal in India, posting a majestic shot of her and Douglas in matching white, captioning, "Sending love." And before that they were in Cambodia together.

Sending love A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Dec 28, 2017 at 7:12pm PST

Jones has stood by Douglas after he denied accusations of sexual harassment against him in January, stemming from an incident alleging that he behaved inappropriately toward a female employee 30 plus years ago.

Also in January, at Lifetime's Television Critics Choice Awards, Jones, 48, shared the couple's support of the #metoo movement.

"My reaction was that as two people who have been in this business - him longer than me - was that we support 'Me Too' and the movement more than anybody, anybody - me as a woman, him as a man," she said.