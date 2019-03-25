"CBS This Morning" co-anchor Norah O'Donnell is feeling better despite being "down an organ" following emergency surgery over the weekend for a ruptured appendix.

On Monday morning, the veteran newswoman posted an Instagram photo from the hospital bed at the Medical University of South Carolina while giving her fans an update on her health.

"I am feeling much better and hope to return to NYC later this week if I feel well enough to fly. Thank you for all the kind texts and emails," she wrote. "I'm down an organ, but learned some valuable lessons this week."

One of the lessons, she detailed, is that "surgery is painful."

"I will never take a pain free day for granted again," she wrote, adding that we should all "be grateful for every day that you can move your body."

The morning host admitted that she wishes she reacted more swiftly to her recent health crisis.

"Listen to your body. If you are in pain, see a doctor. Don't wait 5 days like I did ignoring pain," she wrote. "Our doctors, nurses, and health care professionals are true life savers. I would not have gotten the excellent care I received without advice from my sister-surgeon, my parents, Dr. Tara Narula, Dr. Jon LaPook, Dr. Richard Beckerman, and the entire team at MUSC."

While being wheeled into surgery over the weekend, Norah posted a photo from the hospital to her Instagram Story.

"Not what we planned for Spring Break," she captioned the image.

On Saturday, Norah's husband, Geoff Tracy, shared a similar image of his wife working multiple telephones before surgery.

"Love of my life got a bit of spring break surgery yesterday. Laparoscopic appendectomy... truly amazing. She is doing great and tougher than ever. Much thanks to medical team at MUSC. They were awesome," he wrote. "By the way she played two hours of tennis with an appendicitis. Stronger than steel."