"CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell is recovering from a ruptured appendix that required emergency surgery.

On Saturday, Norah's husband, Geoff Tracy, shared an image of the veteran newswoman being wheeled into surgery — naturally, she's still working the phones before the surgery at Medical University of South Carolina.

"Love of my life got a bit of spring break surgery yesterday. Laparoscopic appendectomy... truly amazing," he wrote. "She is doing great and tougher than ever. Much thanks to medical team at MUSC. They were awesome."

The proud husband noted that Norah played two hours of tennis with an appendicitis and beamed that she's "stronger than steel."

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Norah also shared a series of images from the hospital to her Instagram Story.

"Not what we planned for Spring Break," she captioned one snap.

According to Page Six, Norah also posted a video as she was wheeled into surgery, as well as a photo of her hooked up to a machine.

"Grateful for amazing nurses, surgeons and whole team," she wrote alongside the image while giving a thumbs up.

While Norah's recovery is at the top of her mind, a cloud of uncertainty has hovered over her morning TV show. There have been reports that she is possibly leaving "CBS This Morning" to take over as host of "CBS Evening News." In addition, Gayle King has yet to sign her reported "multimillion dollar contract."