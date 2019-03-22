Gayle King is nearing a mega contract that will keep her at "CBS This Morning" for years to come, according to a new report.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The news veteran makes around $5.5 million a year in her current contract, but she's been looking for a massive raise. Page Six reported on Friday that she's likely going to get it, too, claiming she's "poised to sign a new multimillion-dollar contract."

"Everything has gone very quiet. Nothing will be done until Gayle has signed her contract. It looks likely that she's staying — but we don't know what the holdup is," a source told Page Six.

In addition to Gayle's contract, there have been rumors of Norah O'Donnell replacing Jeff Glor on "CBS Evening News" and moving the primetime show to Washington, DC, but all those discussions are on hold until Gayle's situation is figured out and finalized.

"Everyone is stressed — they want to know what's happening," the insider told Page Six.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, the New York City-based news outlet said that Gayle was looking to nearly triple her salary.

"Gayle is holding the show together, she wants George [Stephanopoulos] money — he got between $15 and $18 million to stay on at ABC," a source said.

CBS News president Susan Zirinsky is supposedly keen with doling out big bucks for Gayle, too.

The Daily Mail reported that the 64-year-old is likely to ink a deal paying her $12 million a year.

There have been reports over the past year that Gayle has had issues with the top network brass. She was apparently on the verge of leaving during the Charlie Rose and Les Moonves sexual misconduct scandals in 2017 and 2018. She was also allegedly livid after her favorite executive producer left last December.

The contract talks couldn't come at a better time for Gayle, as she's still fresh off the heels of her infamous R. Kelly interview, an interview that earned her high praise for keeping her composure as the singer angrily ranted about sexual allegations levied against him.

CBS

On March 7, the Associated Press asked Gayle if she was staying at CBS.

"Ooh, that's a good question," she said. "All I can say is I really love my job. And I think it's kind of foolish to predict the future."