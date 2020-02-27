Cher has canceled her fourth consecutive Las Vegas concert after coming down with an upper-respiratory infection.

Eric McCandless / ABC via Getty Images / ABC via Getty Images

The singing legend first alerted fans to her health issue last weekend, as she canceled a Vegas concert due to illness.

"I'm Devastated That I Had To Cancel The Show.I HATE CANCELING GIGS & RARELY DO IT,CONSIDERING HOW MANY I DO IN A YEAR," she tweeted Feb.22. "Some Ppl Around Me Were Sick,Now I'M As SICK As I Can Remember Being In a LONG Time."

She continued giving updates throughout the week, tweeting a photo of a tissue box on Feb. 24 and saying she's having trouble breathing.

"Drs Have Given Me EVERY COLD,FLU,VIRUS MED Known To Man," she wrote on social media.

Another cancelation came on Feb. 26.

On Thursday, Park MGM, where Cher performs her "Classic Cher" residency, said the Feb. 28 and Feb. 29 shows were being canceled. The 73-year-old, the statement said, is "on doctor's orders to rest."

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The venue and show promoter said new dates for Cher's residency will be announced soon.

"I'm SO SORRY about canceling, But I'm Really Really Sick," Cher tweeted on Thursday after the official announcement. "I've been to three doctors,& So Far no antibiotics are working."

She added, "My personal Dr (Who I trust ) Says HES seen a lot of this sickness and it a Rough one. He said 'It's [going] To Take Time.'"