Cher is a global icon who's entertained millions over the decades, but she's not lining up to listen to herself sing.

"In general, I'm not a huge Cher fan, I'm really not. I'd rather do the singing than listen to it," she told The Sun on Sunday. "I don't want to listen to what I do, I don't want to see it and I don't want to hear my voice."

She even struggled to sing in front of her late ex-husband Sonny Bono.

"I'm really not outgoing and I never have been. I'm kind of shy. When I'm on stage that feeling goes away, but right before I go up I feel like I am going to pass out," she said. "I couldn't even sing in front of Sonny."

She recalled Sonny writing their massive hit "I Got You Babe" in the middle of the night and wanting her to sing it. She told him she didn't want to.

"He said, 'Cher, it's only me, just sing it,'" she recalled. "So I did and afterwards I said 'I don't think it is very good, I am going back to bed'. It wouldn't be the first time I was wrong."

She was also wrong about her career… several times.

"I've had many times when I thought my career was over. I have gone up so high and then fallen down so low. I did the films Witches, Moonstruck and Suspect in a row, then I made an album. Then I went on tour to publicize all of those things then I came back and just fell apart," she said. "I was sick for two years."

Now, though, Cher sees the end in sight.

"This is my last tour. I'm 73. I skip across the stage then once I get around it I walk," she said. "My mom is 93 and she keeps going, 'Cher, age is just a number. If you don't bother it, it won't bother you'. I keep going, 'Mom you are crazy'. It is so embarrassing because I keep on having these farewell tours. I'm not 100, but I'm close."

"I, honest to God, think this is the end," she continued, "not because I can't do it any more, but because I'm older than glass and people are just going to get tired of coming to see me."