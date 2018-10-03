Talk about an overload of adorable!

DAVID HARTLEY/REX/Shutterstock

On Wednesday, Duchess Kate visited with several school children at Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden in Paddington, United Kingdom, in her first royal engagement since maternity leave. While chatting with one girl in particular, Kate won over the hearts of the world.

Surrounded by photographers, the little girl asked the Duchess of Cambridge why there were so many photographers around.

"They're picturing you because you're special," Kate said while holding the young girl's hand. "They've come to see your school."

During her visit, Kate helped the kids collect leaves for homemade crowns and she assisted in story time.

In addition, she also showed off her green thumb, helping the kids plant seeds and helping retrieve water to help the plants grow. Further, she went on a "bug hunt" with the children, saying she spends "hours" looking for critters with her own kids, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 5 months.

Despite the photography question that prompted the adorable response, the children seemed to know that they were in the presence of royalty.

Zoe Stroud, the interim head at Sayers Croft, said, "They're not that shy, but they do know she's a princess."