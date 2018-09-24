Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover, reportedly broke his foot while performing a concert in Dallas over the weekend.

TMZ reports that Gambino was performing at the American Airlines Center, but about 30 minutes before the concert was supposed to end, he walked off stage without an explanation.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

One concertgoer said that rapper and "Atlanta" star was attempting to do the splits and hurt himself. Other people at the show said he misstepped during a dance move.

Upon leaving, he said, "I love you, Texas. I'll see you soon."

The crowd, however, went nowhere, thinking the encore was coming, especially since he hadn't sang his hits "Redbone" and "3005." That encore never came and an announcer came over the loud speaker to tell the crowd the show was over.

John Salangsang/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The concert came two days after Gambino performed at the iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas. TMZ noted that Gambino was spotted in a wheelchair before the Vegas show, the injury could have been preexisting, and he likely aggravated it in Dallas.

Gambino has repeatedly said that this would be his last concert tour ever.