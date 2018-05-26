Singer Chris Brown and the mother of his child, Nia Guzman, will parley and put their long-running custody war on hold for the benefit of their daughter, Royalty, to throw a major birthday party together, reports TMZ.

Getty Images

Their baby girl will turn four on Sunday and TMZ says that there will be only one party this year, unlike in the past, where each would have thrown their own parties for Royalty, as they weren't on speaking terms. However, at the moment, they are reportedly on good terms and trying to co-parent.

Royalty would like a princess ball for this birthday and the "Don't Judge Me" singer and Guzman are planning to really splurge, dropping over $30k on the festivities. TMZ has also been told that every Disney princess from Jasmine to Cinderella will be attending, along with a fairy godmother, as well as horse and carriage with a grand duke and coachman.

@chrisbrownofficial / Instagram

The menu will offer California rolls, shrimp tempura, crab cakes, and also PB&J sandwiches, macaroni and cheese, and burgers and fries for the younger guests.

TMZ also reports that the entertainment will include KIDZ BOP performances, up-and-comer Tone Stith, and of course there is always the chance that dad Chris Brown will grab the mic, well, for the birthday song, at least.