Chris Brown is putting his life up for sale.

On Wednesday, the singer decided to have a massive yard sale at his home in Los Angeles, despite the fact that police tried unsuccessfully to shut it down, according to a report.

RMV/Shutterstock

Chris posted a flyer to his social media that included his actual home address. He indicated that he would be selling "significantly marked down high end designer items," presumably worn by him.

However, according to TMZ, police didn't like the idea of a Chris Brown yard sale and tried to get the whole thing axed.

The report said that a Los Angeles Police Department officer went to Chris' house on Tuesday to tell him that he couldn't have a garage sale because he don't have a permit. Chris' lawyer immediately stepped in to cry foul, because permits for yard sales are not required in Los Angeles. The police stood down.

Authorities were less than thrilled about the yard sale because they were fearful that crowds would be too large.

Although police couldn't shut down the yard sale, they are constantly patrolling the area.

A police rep told TMZ that cops are concerned about garage sales "impact on the community" and "the safety of the people who are there."