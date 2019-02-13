Chris Evans is feeling the chill from our friends north of the border, and it's all over facial hair… his own facial hair.

On Tuesday, ET Canada tweeted out the news that the Marvel actor was going to be starring in director Antoine Fuqua's new film, "Infinite." The photo, however, ET Canada attached to the story was taken of Chris while he played a mustached police officer during the Broadway play "Lobby Hero."

Chris, it seems, was not a fan of the mustached look.

"This is clearly an act of aggression. There are literally hundreds of photos to choose from," he wrote on Twitter Tuesday. "What did I ever do to you, Canada?"

Many in Hollywood found humor in the tweet.

"This is rude," Tessa Thompson hilariously wrote. Josh Gad replied, "Hahahhahahahaha."

Netflix Canada spoke "on behalf of all Canadians" and shared a thread of more flattering photos of Chris. "Consider this our big heartfelt (and kind of@selfish) 'SORRY,'" Netflix added.

ET Canada, the offenders, even got in on the action, asking Chris for a selfie.

Chris spoke about his upper lip hair last year in a chat with the New York Times.

"People don't recognize me at all," he said. "It's like I'm invisible."

Chris has been mustache-less since May 2018... Clearly, he'd like to keep it that way.