Paris Hilton will definitely be in charge of the wedding plans.

"I think you leave that to the woman. It's her big day," Paris' fiancé, Chris Zylka told Page Six on Friday, while at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of "The American Meme." "I think the only definite thing is that we want to keep it in LA to have family there."

As to whether he was excited for the big day after proposing to Hilton back in January, Zylka, 32, quipped to Page Six, "how couldn't you be?"

The film "The Amazing Spider-Man" actor was there to see takes a different sort of look at the lives of social media influencers like Paris, another side of the heiress, Zylka explained.

"I think when people see this film they'll see how much more normal Paris is," he continued to Page Six. "It's going to show how innovative and creative and humble she really is."

After the premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival Hub at Spring Studios, Hilton talked to reporters about her soon-to-be husband and starting a family.

"Of course I'm excited I'm getting married this year," she gushed. "I'm excited for the next phase in my life and to start a family and find true happiness, because yes this is so much fun and I'm still going to be the businesswoman and the girl boss that I am, but I'm also going to be a mom. I can't wait for that day. What I've always wanted is just to find the man of my dreams, someone I can trust, [be] my best friend, and someone who would never hurt me or betray me. He's right there. I love you, Chris."

The movie also includes fellow social media celebrities such as Hailey Baldwin, Fat Jewish, Brittany Furlan and Kirill Bichutsky.