After 38 years, Chrissy Metz has finally found her swimsuit swagger.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Earlier this year, she wore a swimsuit in public for the first time while on vacation, she told Glamour for its November cover story.

"I grew up wearing a T-shirt at the pool," she said. "As an adult, I was like, I'm gonna find a bathing suit I like and I'm gonna wear it."

In June, Chrissy, 38, did just that, and she shared the image on social media to prove it.

In the snap, the "This Is Us" star donned a black Lane Bryant swimsuit while hanging out with a friend in Barbados. Many of the comments that followed were supportive; others tried to be supportive, but a few compliments fell flat.

"There were people, like, 'Oh my God, look at you! You know I could never do that,'" she said. "It's a backhanded compliment, but I'm doing what I want to do."

On "This Is Us," Chrissy's character, Kate Pearson, grapples with not only confidence issues, but she has struggles with things like family death and fertility.

"People who've never been overweight don't understand what it all entails. They think you're just sitting in the corner and all you do is eat," she says. "My thing is, let's get to the real issues—because the food is the symptom; it's not the issue. Everyone's filling a void with something."

She added, "There are so many times in my life that I didn't express how I felt. Now I really try to remember, OK, Chrissy, this is your life, and you are entitled to do what you want."