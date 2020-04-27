Chrissy Teigen doesn't want to hear your criticism of her body shape.

Gotham / GC Images

On April 26, the model and cookbook author took to Twitter to post a video of herself wearing a black one-piece swimsuit with a plunging front and made fun of herself in the audio. "I never post thirst traps but here I am, trapping you in thirst with thirst," she joked in the video, which she captioned "don't get too trapped."

Within minutes, the trolls were out. The first comment came from a man in Florida and read, "Shaped like sponge bob lol." The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model replied, "I know u ain't talking."

After a fan defended her, Chrissy told her not to worry. "It's ok I've been a rectangle my whole life and it's gotten me pretty far!"

More support -- but also more criticism -- followed, with some Twitter users criticizing Chrissy's breasts and another declaring, "Narcissistic much? Cover up, you're not that hot," and another insisting of the mother of two's husband, "John Legend gotta be cheating."

After another fan lamented how men and women were "throwing insults" and questioned when they all became "walking perfect Ken and Barbies," Chrissy explained, "Everyone [is] used to....surgically enhanced curves. I've been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it's paid off nicely in many ways!"

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Chrissy continued in another tweet, "Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and an a--. Ooooo you guys would be pissed then too! I'm happy, John's happy, we all happy and doing a-okay!"

A celebrity weighed in among Chrissy's tweets: Jameela Jamil commented, "I loved the video. Didn't see a shape. Just saw fire."