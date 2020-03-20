Christian Siriano is about to make New York medical workers red-carpet worthy.

Charles Sykes / AP Images for Burlington Stores

The famous fashion designer reached out to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Twitter on Friday to offer to make face masks for medical workers battling coronavirus. The governor responded and things were quickly set in motion!

"If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some," the "Project Runway" winner tweeted on Friday. "I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help."

On Friday, Cuomo, who lives in New York, offered funding to businesses who can help supply medical professionals with essential supplies, including masks, which are running short.

Several hours after Christian's offer, he confirmed that he and his team would be making masks quickly.

"We will be making a few versions of this in order to help as many people as we can," he captioned a short video of a woman wearing a face mask. "Here is the process so we can get a perfect fit. More to come thank you everyone we hope to get these to the right people ASAP."

The governor called on more people to help out.

"NY has a critical need for PPE including gloves, gowns & masks," he tweeted. "We need companies to be creative to supply the crucial gear our healthcare workers need. NY will pay a premium and offer funding."