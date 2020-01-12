Christina Aguilera's love for her son was on full display on Sunday while the preteen celebrated his birthday.

The doting mom posted a sweet image with Max Liron in honor of his 12th birthday, and proceeded to gush about him on Instagram.

"Although you may have outgrown all the parties I've always loved throwing you since you were younger, I'll never grow tired of celebrating the most incredible, amazing person you are...have become and continue to be," she said of her son, who she shares with ex-husband, Jordan Bratman.

She continued, "You have the biggest heart and caring nature, which I'm so proud of seeing and hearing from others who experience being around you - because those are rare, natural instincts that can't be taught! You just have a special way of making the room light up, commanding attention & bringing new ideas and laughter to any conversation or situation you're in."

In the Instagram image, the singer cuddled up with her son while a campfire burns behind them.

"I love being your mom - thanks for constantly teaching ME new things in life and things about myself through knowing you, loving you and watching you grow," she wrote. "I can't wait to experience all the adventures ahead for you and what exciting things life brings your way. I know whatever lies ahead, you will always dive head first in knowing yourself, navigating the path you want to be on and sharing the light you shine no matter where you go!.. Happy birthday!!!!!!🎈🙌 Love you so much Max… -Mom."

In addition to the post, Christina also posted several tributes to Max on her Instagram Story, noting that it was a "special day" because "Max turns 12 on the 12th."

Christina is also mother to 5-year-old daughter Summer Rain with fiancé Matt Rutler.