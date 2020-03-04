In just a few days, "Flip or Flop" star Christina Anstead's third child, son Hudson, will turn 6 months old.

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

On March 3, she took to Instagram to share a new photo of her baby boy with "Wheeler Dealers" host Ant Anstead, reflect on these tough early months and share how grateful she is to be growing past them.

"I mean 😍. Nearly 6 months, sleeping through the night and a happy healthy boy," the "Christina on the Coast" host captioned the pic of a smiling Hudson. "I always tell new moms the first 3 months are really hard, and the first 6 months are a big adjustment... maybe that's not the case for everyone - but for me that is definitely the case.

"I love newborns but in this house," she added, "all of us are glad to be on the other side of 'the big adjustment' ♥️."

In December, Christina -- who also has two older kids, Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa -- told Us Weekly that Hudson has "definitely been [the] hardest" of her three kids.

"He still really just likes being in the house. He doesn't like going out. As a very busy family, that's been very difficult," she explained at the time. "But since he hit the 3-month mark, he's been doing a lot better. A lot more smiles and coos and sleeping better, so I think we're on the right track."

Christina also said that she and Ant -- who has two older kids, Amelie and Archie, from his first marriage (they often visit him in California, as they're based in their native Britain with their mom) -- are not planning to add to their brood. "Oh, no. We're done," she told Us. "We're done. We're done. We're definitely done! So done. We're done."

In late February, Ant took to Instagram to share a pic from what these days passes as a date night with his wife thanks to life with an infant.

"Date night!!! Code for PJ's and take away at home and in bed by 7:30!!! Yeah I know!! Proper rock n rollers! 😎💃🏻🕺🏼 x," Ant captioned the selfie that also includes their adorable son.