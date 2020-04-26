Firefighters rushed to Taron Egerton's apartment building in London this week after a blaze erupted from a cigarette butt.

The fire, while it was extinguished quickly, left the actor "raging," according to a report on Sunday.

The Sun said the fire started at the actor's west London complex on April 24 when a neighbor's cigarette butt landed on a balcony filled with paper and clothes.

The "Rocketman" actor, a source said, was left "raging" by the fire, believing it was caused by "sheer stupidity."

Prior to the blaze, building officials had apparently warned tenants not to leave flammable items on their wooden balconies, and they had also apparently warned against flicking cigarettes from windows.

"Taron takes great pride in his pad and was fuming when the blaze happened as a stupid action could have caused a real tragedy," the source said. "Residents have been repeatedly warned by building management not to chuck cigarettes and to keep balconies clear Had the fire brigade not dealt with it so quickly, who knows what could have happened."

The Golden Globe-winning star's building is rather swanky, as it reportedly features a gym with 24-hour personal trainers, a swimming pool and a residents-only movie theater.

Taron has not publicly commented on the fire.