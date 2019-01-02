Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's underage son, model Presley Gerber, was arrested for DUI just before 2018 ended.

TMZ reported that Presley, 19, was pulled over in Beverly Hills around 4 AM on Dec. 30 while driving his Tesla. Police felt as though he smelled of booze, so he was given a field sobriety test. He failed.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The 19-year-old model was booked for DUI.

It's not known what his blood alcohol level was, but since he's under 21, which is the legal drinking age, he would have been arrested if any alcohol was found in his system.

If convicted, Presley will automatically have his driver's license suspended for at least a year.

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

"Presley Gerber takes this very seriously and is taking the necessary steps to address the allegations," his lawyer, Scott Spindel, told TMZ, adding that the teen has a clean record and has never been arrested.

Much like his famous mother and his younger sister, Kaia, Presley is a force in the modeling world, and he's already been a part of campaigns for major companies like Calvin Klein, Doce & Gabbana, Yves Saint Laurent and Paris Vogue.

He also recreated his mother's iconic Pepsi commercial last February.