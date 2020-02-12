Despite starring in the film, Constance Wu wasn't hustling to the theater to see "Hustlers."

In fact, she's never seen it.

"I still haven't seen it," she confessed on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Wednesday when asked about "Hustlers," adding that she typically avoids her films and TV appearances.

The last movie that Constance starred in that she actually watched was 2018's "Crazy Rich Asians."

"It was watching that movie, after that experience, that I stopped watching anything," the 37-year-old said. "So I didn't watch my talk show appearances or 'Fresh Off the Boat' or 'Hustlers' just 'cause I thought, you know, 'I want to focus on the present' and not be self-critical and think too much, dwell too much on the past."

"Hustlers" was a huge success and even garnered Oscar buzz for Jennifer Lopez, although a nomination never came her way. During filming, there were reports that Constance wasn't the easiest to work with.

Over the summer, Page Six said the actress had been acting like a "diva" and demanded top billing in the film's press coverage.

Shortly afterward, a rep for the actress denied the accusation.

"Constance had no knowledge or awareness of acts on her behalf of 'Hustlers' to have reporting mirror that of the film's castings or contractual billings," the rep told Us Weekly. "Representatives associated with her and the film did engage media outlets to correct misrepresentations of the film's characters and castings in the spirit of calibrating credits to accurately reflect the guidelines set forth in standard legal contracts."

The rep continued, "While Constance's character in 'Hustlers' is the key protagonist, any reporting that implies or indicates that she demanded or directed this recently reported initiative is patently untrue and a clear manipulation of facts. She has always been and remains a proud supporter of all her fellow castmates inclusion in the celebration of this film and telling of this story."