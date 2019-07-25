Is Constance Wu being difficult? A new report says yes -- but the actress's rep says that's just not the case.

Katie Jones/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

On July 24, Page Six reported that the "Fresh Off the Boat" and "Crazy Rich Asians" actress has been acting like a "diva" concerning her upcoming movie "Hustlers," a New York City strippers revenge tale produced by and also starring Jennifer Lopez and a cast that includes Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, Lizzo, Keke Palmer and more.

According to Page Six, reps handling Hustlers reached out to some media outlets to make sure that Constance -- who made headlines in May for complaining on Twitter that her ABC sitcom was renewed, because it meant she couldn't take on a film role she wanted -- gets top billing in "Hustlers" press coverage.

Courtesy of STXfilms

A source told Page Six that "a long time ago," J.Lo and her production partners actually signed off on Constance being credited as the headliner. "Constance is in the unique position of being a part of projects that are breaking through Asian American representation in Hollywood," the source added.

A day after the report came out, a rep for Constance denied that the actress was being a diva, explaining that her character is the film's "key protagonist."

"Constance had no knowledge or awareness of acts on her behalf of 'Hustlers' to have reporting mirror that of the film's castings or contractual billings," her rep told Us Weekly. "Representatives associated with her and the film did engage media outlets to correct misrepresentations of the film's characters and castings in the spirit of calibrating credits to accurately reflect the guidelines set forth in standard legal contracts."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The rep continued, "While Constance's character in 'Hustlers' is the key protagonist, any reporting that implies or indicates that she demanded or directed this recently reported initiative is patently untrue and a clear manipulation of facts. She has always been and remains a proud supporter of all her fellow castmates inclusion in the celebration of this film and telling of this story."

"Hustlers" comes out in September.