Days after Page Six published a scathing story claiming "Crazy Rich Asians" actress Constance Wu is the "most hated" person on her ABC show, "Fresh Off the Boat," and has been a bigger diva than co-stars Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B while filming their new movie, "Hustlers," the outlet's published a new report alleging more bad behavior.

On May 20, Page Six reported that Constance let her pet rabbit run wild in her rented New York City penthouse apartment, resulting in damage and a need for some serious cleanup.

The New York Post's gossip column reports that Constance rented a $6.5 million three-bedroom apartment to live in while she shot "Hustlers" in the city with J.Lo this spring -- and she brought her bunny, Lida Rose, with her, but didn't get permission from her new landlord first.

"Constance's bunny totally destroyed the place," a source in the building told Page Six. "There was poop and pee everywhere, and the actress had done nothing to clean it up. The animal went all over the entrance way, the living room, the kitchen, the bedroom."

According to a second source with knowledge of the situation, "The place totally stank. It was disgusting. There were little pellets of poo everywhere, and Constance seemed oblivious to it. She seems to sleep with the bunny, and there was even poop in the bed."

The owner learned about the bunny's alleged bad behavior from a housekeeper the landlord had hired to clean the apartment once a week.

Despite warnings to keep the rabbit in its hatch, Constance continued to allow the animal to do as it pleased, sources in her building told Page Six, adding that the owner was so frustrated, a call was made to Constance's management team and she was threatened with being turned out of the posh pad.

Constance's rep did not get back to Page Six.

The rabbit tale comes a week after Constance took to Twitter on May 10 to vent after learning that ABC had renewed her hit sitcom. She wrote that she was "so upset now that I'm literally crying" and said "no it's not" when a fan tweeted her that it was great news that "Fresh Off the Boat" was coming back in the fall.

She later explained that she was upset because the renewal meant she had to turn down another job she really wanted.