Daniel Radcliffe turned to the bottle following his days as Harry Potter.

The actor revealed that he became somewhat alcohol-dependent when his role as J.K. Rowling's popular boy wizard ended after a decade.

"I was living alone, and I think I was really freaked out," he said on Marc Maron's WTF podcast in Nov. 18. "I drank a lot."

His struggles with alcohol are really nothing new. In 2012 he told Heat magazine, "I have a very addictive personality. It was a problem. I don't want to go into details, but I drank a lot and it was daily -- I mean, nightly."

He said said he filmed several "Harry Potter" scenes drunk.

"I went into work still drunk, but I never drank at work," he said. "I can point to many scenes where I'm just gone. Dead behind the eyes."

Really, Daniel said his drinking was from a fear of having to return to reality after the films ended.

"I think it was more to do with going out in public and having a battle within me of thinking no, I can have a totally normal life," he said. "You get bored of waking up feeling like that."

It turns out he didn't need to worry. Following the role that defined him for a decade, Daniel has been in numerous films.

"I was very lucky that people gave me opportunities directly after Potter finished to play more grown-up stuff," he said, "because I could have been getting teen offer type stuff."

He's been sober since 2013.