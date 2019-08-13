Former "Deadliest Catch" star Jake Harris has been sentenced to 18 months in jail following his felony arrests for driving under the influence and possession of heroin, TMZ reported on Tuesday.

Getty Images

Jake has been behind bars since late January after he fled police in an RV in Skagit County, Washington. TMZ reported in February that authorities noticed signs of drug use after they pulled Jake over, noting he had pinpoint pupils, bloodshot eyes and a pale face. He allegedly had trouble sitting still and spoke very fast.

After a K-9 alerted state troopers to drugs in the vehicle, Jake took off, but police eventually caught up with him.

Jake apparently had enough heroin on him to warrant a charge of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.

After Jake is released next year (he's getting credit for time served,) he'll have to undergo an evaluation for drug dependency and he's required to stay away from alcohol. An ignition interlock device will also be installed in his car for six months.

The "Deadliest Catch" star was the skipper of the Cornelia Marie before leaving the show in 2012.

He has struggled with substance abuse in the past. In 2010 he was busted for DUI, and he was arrested in 2017 for drugs and auto theft.