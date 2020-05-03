Demi Lovato is spending her quarantine poolside.

@ddlovato / Instagram

The 27-year-old singer shared two photos of herself on Instagram this weekend, wearing a strapless, red one-piece.

"Swipe to see how I discovered the self-timer feature for taking pics," Lovato captioned the post. "@angelokritikos - you in trouble boo boo," she added to her photographer, who has been doing virtual FaceTime shoots with her amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lovato's boyfriend, Max Ehrich, quickly commented, leaving an emoji with hearts for eyes on her post. The two have been dating since at least March and appear to social distancing together during the outbreak.

The 28-year-old star of "The Young and the Restless" was not the only celebrity giving Lovato props on her sultry photos. "My girl is straight fire," Ashley Graham wrote and singer Jojo called her "a beauty."

Last fall, Lovato shared an unedited photo of her in a bikini, which she called her "biggest fear."

"This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else's standards. So here's me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day," she wrote. "It's such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here's me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too!"