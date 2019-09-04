Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are one dirty couple.

On Tuesday night, the "Walking Dead" star shared a picture of he and his lady love doing some at-home pampering, complete with matching face masks of dark goop. Both of them stuck their tongues out for Norman's selfie, which he simply captioned with a heart emoji.

"I miss you so much ♥️," Diane commented on the post.

Fans gushed over the loved up couple.

"Genius," Courtney Love wrote.

"Why won't my man do this with me?!," one of Norman's 6.3 million followers commented. "lol ..gunna have to show him this and say if Norman is man enough for facials so are you babe!! ."

It's not known what type of face mask Diane and Norman are wearing.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The couple began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of their film "Sky." They welcomed a daughter in 2018. Marriage, however, may not be in the works for them.

"Never say never," she told Porter earlier this year. "I would have a party. I'd like to wear a nice dress. But I'm not religious, so that aspect of marriage doesn't mean anything to me. There's obviously a financial security that comes with marriage, but I'm financially independent—I don't need anyone for that."