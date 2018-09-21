A video of Justin Bieber appearing to violently shake while greeting a fan has many people concerned for his health.

The video making the rounds was shot in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and shows the "Love Yourself" singer waving at a fan. He then appears to start shaking. After that, he hugs a fan and rubs her back rapidly with each hand while grimacing. As the fan encounter is ending, he then forms a loose fist which appears to twitch several times.

It's certainly possible that he is simply goofing around and acting silly, but many fans aren't seeing it that way.

Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

"Whoa... this is really unsettling. Justin Bieber not looking good here," one person on Twitter wrote.

"That's not normal," a concerned Belieber wrote. Others called the video "disturbing."

Yet, another fan called the video "one of the worst things I saw this month."

Many people online made unfounded accusations involving illegal drugs with no proof.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The video comes a week after Justin's manager, Scooter Braun, said the singer used to be in a "dark place" and he actually used to fear for Justin's life because of his lifestyle.

"There was a time when I would go to sleep almost every night — when he had the money to fly away from me — and I was worried every night that I was gonna lose him," he told Van Lathan's "The Red Pill" podcast. "That was the time when I was telling him he's not allowed to work. He used to yell and scream at me and he wanted to put music out. He wanted to tour, but I thought if he did that, he would die. So I just refused. We weren't making any money, it wasn't like I was trying to take advantage — I didn't want him to work, I wanted him to get healthy."

He added, "I thought he was going to die. I thought he was going to sleep one night and that he would have so much crap in his system that he would not wake up the next morning. I was trying to monitor him from a distance, I would fly after him at times, all kinds of different stuff."

See the video below: