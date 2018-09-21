'Disturbing' video of Justin Bieber shaking has his fans worried
A video of Justin Bieber appearing to violently shake while greeting a fan has many people concerned for his health.
The video making the rounds was shot in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and shows the "Love Yourself" singer waving at a fan. He then appears to start shaking. After that, he hugs a fan and rubs her back rapidly with each hand while grimacing. As the fan encounter is ending, he then forms a loose fist which appears to twitch several times.
It's certainly possible that he is simply goofing around and acting silly, but many fans aren't seeing it that way.
"Whoa... this is really unsettling. Justin Bieber not looking good here," one person on Twitter wrote.
"That's not normal," a concerned Belieber wrote. Others called the video "disturbing."
Yet, another fan called the video "one of the worst things I saw this month."
Many people online made unfounded accusations involving illegal drugs with no proof.
The video comes a week after Justin's manager, Scooter Braun, said the singer used to be in a "dark place" and he actually used to fear for Justin's life because of his lifestyle.
"There was a time when I would go to sleep almost every night — when he had the money to fly away from me — and I was worried every night that I was gonna lose him," he told Van Lathan's "The Red Pill" podcast. "That was the time when I was telling him he's not allowed to work. He used to yell and scream at me and he wanted to put music out. He wanted to tour, but I thought if he did that, he would die. So I just refused. We weren't making any money, it wasn't like I was trying to take advantage — I didn't want him to work, I wanted him to get healthy."
He added, "I thought he was going to die. I thought he was going to sleep one night and that he would have so much crap in his system that he would not wake up the next morning. I was trying to monitor him from a distance, I would fly after him at times, all kinds of different stuff."
See the video below:
