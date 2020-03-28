Dolly Parton is telling the world to "keep the faith" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a sweet message posted to Instagram on Friday, the country icon said she believes God is teaching us a lesson via Covid-19.

"Well hello! It's Dolly. Climbing the stairway to heaven 'cause this virus has scared the H-E-L-L out of us," she began her video message in front of a small stairwell in her home, where she's social distancing.

The "Jolene" singer said, "I'm not making light out of the situation. Well, maybe I am because it's the light, I believe, that's going to dissolve the situation. I think God is in this, I really do."

She continued, "I think he's trying to hold us up to the light so we can see ourselves and see each other through the eyes of love, and I hope we learn that lesson. I think that when this passes we're all gonna be better people."

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Dolly said she's maintaining a "positive attitude" but is aware that many people see nothing rewarding about the pandemic. She's also aware of the fears people have around the world.

"So just keep the faith, don't be too scared," she ended her brief message. "It's going to be alright. God loves us."