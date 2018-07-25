Dua Lipa is blasting a major airline, saying she got attitude at altitude.

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

The singer slammed United Airlines on July 25, claiming a flight attendant was totally unsympathetic to her sister's peanut allergy.

"I can't believe i'm on a @united flight [right now] and I told the steward that my sister was [severely] allergic to nuts and his reply was 'we're not a nut free airline so if she has an epi pen she might have to use that as we can't not serve other passengers in your section nuts'," Dua wrote on Twitter.

She later added, "Is it just me or is that kinda mental???"

One of her 2.38 million followers asked the flight attendant made an announcement to explain the situation and ask passengers to refrain from eating nuts.

"They didn't!," she replied. "They just said well we wont serve you two nuts but that's all we can do! LOL."

United Airlines saw the tweet, too, and replied, "Passenger safety is our top priority. We can't guarantee an allergen-free environment but we work to address allergy concerns onboard ie we don't serve pre-packaged peanuts. We want to address your concerns so let's connect when you land. We'll contact our in-flight crew too."

It's not known when Dua took the airline up on its offer to have a dialogue.

Page Six pointed out that United Airlines' website states, "United does not serve pre-packaged peanuts on our flights. However, we prepare and serve meals and snacks utilizing a variety of other ingredients including major food allergens." It later said, it "cannot guarantee an allergen-free meal or environment on its flights" but can "pass along your request to other customers seated nearby to refrain from opening and eating any allergen-containing products they may have brought on board."

"For operational reasons, we cannot remove any onboard products based on individual customer requests, and we do not offer allergen-free buffer zones on our aircraft," the website says.