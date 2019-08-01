Ed Sheeran is mourning the loss of his cat, Graham, after it was apparently hit by a car.

On Thursday, the Grammy winner posted a photo of the adorable kitten along with an emoji of a broken heart.

E! News reports that Ed's manager, Stuart Camp, and Liberty Shaw were taking care of the feline while the star was away.

"Our lovely little bud Baby Ba Boo aka Graham the Kitten passed away last night after being hit by a car," Liberty sadly wrote on her own Instagram account. "We are absolutely heartbroken. He was such a dude. Funny and clever and best mates with a massive German Shepherd. We are going miss you so much. Thanks for all the fun. #Babybaboo."

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ed spoke about his furry friend in 2014 after rescuing him, saying he "missed Graham growing up pretty much."

"I'll be there in his later life," he promised at the time.

The singer has two other cats, Calippo and Dorito, who often appear on his Instagram page.