Play a video game, save the world?

Maybe, thanks to Ellen DeGeneres and the mobile game studio Seriously, who teamed up earlier this month to create a charity competition centered around Best Fiends' game "Race Against Slime 2."

In a drive to raise a quarter of a million dollars for charities including Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Hope for Holt, Malaria No More, Oceana, SpecialEffect and War Child, seven teams made up of high-profile YouTube stars and "social media influencers" raced to defeat slugs and win the game, according to Variety.

Meanwhile, other gamers were able to choose their favorite team and charity and donate their own downed slugs to that group's winnings. Once a team racked up a certain number of defeated slugs, Ellen's show doubled the money going to charity.

After weeks of hunkering down to play, Ellen announced the victors via Twitter on Dec. 24, writing, "Congrats to @markiplier @LordMinion777 & @CincyChildrens for winning the @bestfiends Charity Race! Play #BestFiends: http://download.bestfiends.com."

In October, the comic collaborated with Ulta Beauty to raise money for breast cancer awareness by playing the Miley Cyrus inspired video game, "Wrecking Balls."

Because nothing says giving like dead slugs and twerking.