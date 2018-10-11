Thursday was National Coming Out Day, and Ellen DeGeneres wasn't about to let the day pass without praising her wife of a decade, Portia de Rossi.

Getty Images

The talk show host, 60, posted an image of she and Portia sharing a kiss while on the set of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"It's the greatest gift you could give yourself," she captioned the photo with the hashtag #NationalComingOutDay.

Ellen and Portia began dating in 2004 and have been very open about their relationship. In 2008, the couple married in California.

In August, they took to social media to share video of the wedding on their 10th anniversary.

"This was such a special day for us," Ellen wrote in a caption that accompanied a video and photo montage from the wedding.

When Portia saw Ellen for the first time that day, she said, "You look beautiful." Ellen repeated, "Oh, my God!" as tears formed in her eyes.

Ellen publicly came out as gay in 1997 on the cover of TIME magazine. That same year her character on her "Ellen" sitcom also came out. In an interview last year with People magazine about that iconic episode, she said, "It was the hardest thing that I ever had to do in my life. I would not change one moment of it because it led me to be exactly where I am today."