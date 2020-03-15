Ellie Goulding is opening up about her addiction to exercise in a new interview with The Sun.

David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images for For

"I don't consider myself to have an addictive personality but I felt as though I did at one point have a gym addiction that was just not fun. I felt I had to go to the gym every single day," the 33-year-old singer revealed.

Goulding wondered whether it could have been a "survival thing," because of the toll touring took on her body and mental health.

"I felt as though it was a ­survival instinct to be working out all the time, making sure I was super fit, super healthy and tried to counteract having drinks on tour and perhaps not eating very well," she admitted. "When you go to the gym or you work out, you release so many endorphins. It's such a good feeling that you just want to have that feeling over and over again."

However, she realized it was getting out of control when she was skipping trips to the studio and writing sessions just to go to the gym.

But now, since marrying husband Caspar Jopling, Goulding says she has been able to find balance in her life.

"I have a much healthier diet and I'm quite into biohacking, which is an extreme word of trying to be the healthiest version of yourself you can ­possibly be. So not to be a complete nerd right now but it's a ­genuine interest," she explained. "I've been really inspired by my husband because he is an athlete, he has been rowing for years. He has such an amazing routine for that rowing and so I've been quite inspired by his amazing willpower and determination."