Is Emma Stone trying to tell us something?

The actress has been spotted recently with a ring on that ever-so-important finger.

BACKGRID

The Oscar winner was seen last week wearing the ring as she left the market with her beau, "SNL" director Dave McCary. On Wednesday, she was again seen wearing the diamond ring while leaving lunch in Los Angeles.

She has not addressed a possible engagement.

Emma, 30, and Dave, 33, have been dating for about a year and a half, having first been linked in summer 2017. The couple reportedly met when Emma hosted "SNL" in December 2016.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

They have had a very low-key romance, rarely being seen out together. However, she did bring him to the Screen Actors Guild Awards this past January.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Turner

Dave is Emma's first serious romance since she split with Andrew Garfield, whom she dated for three years off and on. In addition to his "SNL" credentials, where he's has worked since 2014, Dave is the co-founder of the sketch-comedy group "Good Neighbor." He also directed the 2017 indie movie, "Brigsby Bear."