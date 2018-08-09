Emmy Rossum's weight can't be measured on a scale.

Walter McBride / Getty Images

The "Shameless" actress took to her Instagram story to join the "I Weigh movement," which encourages women to focus on their accomplishments, rather their physical weight. The movement began after "The Good Place" actress Jameela Jamil slammed the Kardashian-Jenner family for praising Kim Kardashian West's "skinny" body.

Emmy is now doing her part to add to the conversation.

"During my life the scale has told me that I've gained and lost and gained and lost somewhere in the range of 20 pounds, but that piece of metal doesn't really know. Here is what I ACTUALLY weigh…" she wrote on Instagram. "One happy marriage. The courage it takes every day to overcome PTSD. 3 best friends since kindergarten. Drive. Kindness. Empathy. Jewish and proud. Animal rescuer. 100+ hours of television. Daughter. Countless hours of therapy. Makes friends with strangers. One finished screenplay."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

She continued, "When you add everything up you are the size of your thighs don't really matter anymore do they? Show people what you are actually made of because you are so much more than a f------ number."

After getting an outpouring of praise, Emmy challenged other women to participate in the "I Weight movement."