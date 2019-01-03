Jerry Ferrara's entourage is about to get a little bigger.

On Thursday, the actor and his wife, Breanne Racano Ferrara, announced on Instagram that they are expecting a baby boy this spring.

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

"With the 1st pick in the 2019 draft of life. @breanneracanoferrara and I select: our unnamed BABY BOY!!!," he captioned a photo of the couple on the basketball court. "It's been a long journey and we both cannot be more excited for parenthood. Growing up without a father means this is the most important job/thing I'll ever do."

The "Entourage" star added, "I could NOT be ready for this without my beautiful pregnant wife. I pray he gets your height, face, athleticism, charm, intelligence and most important. Your metabolism! 2019 here we come!"

Breanne shared the same image to Instagram, writing, "Jerry + Baby Boy= Way too much sports. Ohhhh BOY 💙 Hope he gets my height."

Feeling emotional, she added, "This past year has been filled with love, loss, grief, lots of patience and more love. And now learning to navigate pregnancy after loss (which at times can be terrifying). Thank you to such an incredible support group of family and friends in our lives."

Breanne, who had a bit role in the "Entourage" movie, said she and Jerry have "emerged closer and stronger."

The baby boy is due in May.