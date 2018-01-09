Eric Clapton is losing his hearing, he revealed.

While speaking to Steve Wright on BBC Radio 2 on Jan. 9, the legendary musician said be plans to continue working, but acknowledged that it's getting more challenging. Eric said not only is he struggling to play his guitar, but he also suffers from tinnitus, a ringing coming from inside the ear.

"I am still going to work. I am going to do a show at Hyde Park [British Summer Time Festival] in July," he said in the interview, via Mail Online. "The only thing I am concerned with now is I am going deaf, I've got tinnitus, my hands just about work. I mean, I am hoping people will come along and see me, me more than I am a curiosity. I know that is part of it, because it's amazing to myself that I am still here."

Eric, 72, is still promoting his documentary, "Eric Clapton: A Life in 12 Bars," which was released last November. He says he still has a hard time watching the movie because of the highs and lows of his life, some of which included severe drug and alcohol abuse.

"It's difficult to sit through because it goes on so long about the difficult part of my life," he said. "I think it's important for people to see that there is a happy ending. It's like a redemption concept. If you are going to go and see it, be prepared for a heavy ride."

Last year, Eric said he was suffering several pain after damaging his nervous system.

"I've had quite a lot of pain over the last year. It started with lower back pain, and turned into what they call peripheral neuropathy," he said at the time. "[It's] hard work to play the guitar and I've had to come to terms with the fact that it will not improve."