One month before they welcomed a son, Eva Amurri and her husband officially finalized their divorce.

The "Californication" actress and Kyle Martino welcomed Mateo Antoni Martino on March 13. Page Six reported on Wednesday that the birth came a little over a month after the couple formally divorced.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images for BAM

In September 2019, Eva and Kyle announced that they were expecting a third child. Just two months after that, they told the world that they were separating. Then, Eva filed for divorce from her husband of eight years in Connecticut on Jan. 3.

The duo has said they plan to coparent, but wasn't sure how it would work.

"We will be learning as we go, and like with anything else we are experiencing in the co-parenting realm, I will be sharing my thoughts and advice as I get more experience and feel I have something valuable to share," she wrote in her weekly newsletter for her lifestyle website, Happily Eva After.

After Kyle moved out of their home last year, Eva, the daughter of Susan Sarandon, wrote, "It really doesn't matter how good of friends you are and how 'right' the decision is — there are moments in the process of a divorce that are just absolutely brutal for the soul and very scary as a newly single mom of almost 3 kids."

In December, she had updated her website bio to "single mom."