Many of Madonna's fans expressed themselves on Thursday night (er, rather Friday morning) when she was nearly two hours late for her Las Vegas concert.

An entertainment source tells Wonderwall.com that "over 500 refunds" were issued after Madge eschewed her 10:30 p.m. start time, instead taking the Caesars Palace Colosseum stage past midnight, which is technically Friday morning. The show also ran longer than anticipated, and eventually let out around 2:45 a.m.

Getty Images for dcp

Fans, however, weren't pleased with the late start, many of them started booing and chanting the word "refund," according to local reports and Twitter users.

"@madonna is completely disrespectful to audience starting so late. Lost a fan," one person said.

Since doors for the show opened around 8 p.m., many fans were in the venue for over four hours before getting their first glimpse of Madonna.

Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes tweeted, "Reports that #Madonna took the stage at about 12:30 a.m. at the Colosseum last night/this morning. She is famously late to the stage, but this might be some sort of record."

The blog Breathe Heavy noted, "Some people in attendance were annoyed, so it didn't help that Madonna ribs the audience by essentially calling them poor, cursing up a storm and explaining her political views. It reportedly resulted in boos and chants for refunds."

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Many on social media noted that fans were sleeping during the show due to the time.

"You were seriously late to the show your fans payed good $ to see = disrespectful," one Twitter user wrote. "Fans were walking out, if you can't see that's a problem you've a big problem on your hands."

Irked by Madonna's tardiness, one Twitter user said, "1.5 hours late. Indifferent-to-hostile audience. Juvenile attempts at humor met with audience silence. I've never seen anyone less in control of a room. Truly amateurish."

The tweets all came after the concert was over in the wee hours of the morning, as the show was "phone free," meaning concertgoers had to lock up up their cell phones.

Madge's defenders noted that Madonna has been continuously late for her shows throughout her storied career, claiming attendees should have expected it.