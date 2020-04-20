"Stranger Things" star Joe Keery was the victim of a Twitter hack Monday morning.

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Fans initially grew very concerned for the well-being of the actor following a string of middle-of-the-night tweets that reportedly featured racist and insensitive messages, and accusations of less-than-savory incidents on the set of the Netflix show. There were also tweets in which messages from Joe's account began insulting fellow Twitter users and his "Stranger Things" costars.

Joe's rep was quick to point to out that none of the messages came from the 27-year-old, noting that his account was hacked, E! News said. A rep for Twitter confirmed the hack to Page Six, stating, "As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised account and investigated the situation. We're working closely with the account holder to restore the account."

Shutterstock

Truthfully, it didn't take long for fans to begin questioning the authenticity of the messages, particularly because the outlandish nature of the messages, and also because Joe is not hugely active on Twitter. In fact, the term "joe keery hacked" began trending Monday morning.

"someone hacked joe keery and is posting the most horrible things," one fan said.

"i hope they are working on this now and that he's okay," another added. "this is a bad hack guys."

Hoping for a quick remedy to the breach, many urged others to notify Twitter of the hack.

John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

In addition to the despicable messages, Joe's account also began retweeting messages from the handle aqua_chuckling. That account, which has now been suspended, claimed to have "kidnapped" Joe and stolen his phone.

Joe's rep told Page Six that the actor is fine and had "no direct interaction with the hacker."