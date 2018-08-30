Now this is a money move!

In late July, Cardi B announced that she was dropping out of the North American leg of Bruno Mars' "24K Magic" world tour, which kicks off in September, because she'd underestimated how long she'd need to recover physically and emotionally from daughter Kulture's birth earlier that month.

Now comes word that the rapper -- who was replaced with Ciara, Charlie Wilson, Ella Mai and Boyz II Men on Bruno's tour -- is loving motherhood and spending time with her daughter so much that it will take an enormous paycheck to get her to leave her little girl at all.

Sources close to Cardi tell TMZ she wants at least $300,000 per show to get back on the mic and is unwilling to compromise or discount her rate.

While some might think that's a diva move, TMZ doesn't think it will be a problem for her to command that sort of payday since she's begetting offers in the $500,000 range, sources claim. TMZ also points out that Cardi was reportedly paid $100K for her Coachella festival performance in April -- she was set to earn roughly the same per night on Bruno's tour -- and that her star has risen even higher since then.

But money alone won't pry Cardi away from her first child with her new husband, Migos rapper Offset. She also wants her shows to be close to home -- the Bronx native now lives in Atlanta -- so she doesn't have to spend too much time traveling, TMZ explains.

Still, despite receiving multiple offers in recent weeks, it's unclear if she's going to take any of them.

Cardi made headlines whence returned to the stage for the first time since giving birth, albeit briefly, to perform a track with her husband's group during Migos' tour stop with Drake at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Aug. 25.

Wearing a long pink wig and a leather jacket, she surprised fans when she strutted down a catwalk onto the main stage and delivered the lyrics to her "Motorsport" verse.

It's unclear if or how much she was paid for the special appearance.