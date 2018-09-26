Bill Cosby has more to worry about than how he'll fare now that he's been incarcerated.

The day after he was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in a Pennsylvania state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home 14 years ago, TMZ reported that the disgraced comedian's former law firm has filed new legal documents revealing how much he still owes them.

Jacqueline Larma/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The firm Schnauzer Harrison Segal and Lewis, which sued Cosby earlier in September for unpaid bills, say he still needs to make good on a $282,948 bill for work they did on his sexual assault case and other legal matters from August 2017 to August 2018.

One of the firm's partners, Samuel Silver, worked on Cosby's sexual assault case until January -- leaving his legal team before the April retrial that found him guilty -- but also did other work for him, which is reflected in the big bill, TMZ reported.

Cosby also owes the court: TMZ reports that he was fined $25,000 in his sexual assault case "plus the costs of the prosecution team."

Pennsylvania Department of Corrections / Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock

On Sept. 5, the comedian's attorney Joe P. Green told TMZ that the legal claim over the unpaid bill "arises from a disagreement over the amount of legal fees charged. Mr. Cosby's team offered to submit that dispute to mediation, but Mr. Silver's firm decided to file suit. We still hope to resolve the claim fairly."

Cosby is believed to be worth a fortune, but that doesn't mean he can't work to pay off his debts while he's in prison. TMZ reported on Sept. 26 that there are several jobs available to him should he decide he wants to stay busy and be productive while behind bars.

He could earn anywhere from $0.19 to $0.45 an hour for his efforts.

Montgomery County Correctional Facility / Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Following his sentencing, during which he was branded a "sexually violent predator," Cosby was taken to the Montgomery Correctional Facility in Eagleville, Pennsylvania, then transferred to the Pennsylvania State Correctional Institution Phoenix in Schwenksville on Sept. 25 -- TMZ reveals his official inmate ID is now NN7687 and that he's posed for two mug shots since being taken from the courtroom in handcuffs.

The Schwenksville prison is a newer maximum-security facility with 3,830 beds that houses some of Pennsylvania's most violent offenders, TMZ explains. CNN reports that he'll be evaluated there -- a process that could take weeks to months -- and that officials will decide which prison he'll ultimately call home for the next several years.

Though inmates aren't required to work, many do. Gigs that are potentially available include "maintenance (inside or outside), kitchen work, assisting infirm inmates or working in garment factories," TMZ writes, adding, "We're told that if Cosby was placed in any of these departments ... he'd work a job that'd accommodate his legal blindness."