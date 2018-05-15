Love don't cost a thing, huh? Bekah Martinez, who starred on last season of "The Bachelor," said she basically went "broke" buying clothes for the show.

It's widely known that the contestants are all responsible for their own wardrobes.

"My biggest fear was, 'Where am I going to get all these dresses?'" she told Glamour. "I was like, 'This is going to cost me thousands of dollars if I buy all of these.' Knowing that there's a potential to go on the show for two months and not make any money during that time — I'm not working, but I still have to pay rent and all my living expenses — there was no way I could spend a few grand on clothes."

When she found out that she was one of the women selected for the show, she only had two weeks to prepare, which included finding clothing. Producers told her to bring eight weeks worth of clothing and to prepare for all weather conditions, she said.

Bekah was lucky, though, as she was able to borrow a good portion of her "Bachelor" wardrobe. She then bought shoes, accessories and other items from Nordstrom Rack. She also had to quit her job as a nanny.

GC Images

"I probably spent about $700 or $800 on that stuff, but when I got back to Los Angeles, I was so broke I returned everything that still had tags on," she said. "Some of the girls who didn't have the resources to borrow things from showrooms or friends probably spent a significant amount of money — at least a couple thousand, easily. You need a pretty extensive wardrobe."

Still, despite going home "pretty broke" and still single, she said her "Bachelor" experience was "one-hundred percent worth it."