Former "Blossom" heartthrob Joey Lawrence and his wife were in such dire straits financially last year that they began selling their clothes and personal belongings on eBay.

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

The Blast reported that the actor and his wife, Chandie Lawrence, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in July 2017. Court documents show that they are $18,000 in the red every month.

As listed in the filing, Joey said they had about $43,907.32 in assets. His liabilities are far greater, totaling $355,517.27. Joey said his debts include $88,000 in back taxes, $132,000 in credit card bills, $32,000 for an unpaid loan, nearly $100,000 owed for automobiles and $54,000 in unpaid rent.

Joey claims he only has $60 in cash and $8,000 in the bank, The Blast reports.

NBC-TV/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

In his court filing, Joey lists "actor" as his profession, but he adds that he doesn't expect to get an acting job in the future. He listed his average monthly income at $4,166, whereas his wife is unemployed.

It seems that the struggling actor and his wife tried to make a quick buck before filing for bankruptcy -- court documents show that they sold purses and wallets on eBay for $463. They are also sold clothing to a used clothing store, and they hawked furniture at a consignment shop for $1,836.70.

Joey says his three cars are also being repossessed.