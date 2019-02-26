Former WWE superstar Tammy Sytch, known in the ring as "Sunny," was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol for the sixth time over the weekend in New Jersey.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that the Hall of Famer was also driving on a suspended license and had two warrants out for her arrest.

Twitter

The report claimed police noticed Tammy after she was driving the wrong way on a one-way street and ran through a stop sign. After she was pulled over, police not only smells alcohol in the car, but also noticed an alcoholic container in the car.

Once Tammy was arrested and processed, she faced a judge via a video conference. She was later released.

The wrestling icon's issues with alcohol have been well-documented. Her first drink driving arrest occurred in 2012. In 2018, she was arrested three times for drunk driving, and she also served eight months in jail.

Tammy went to rehab for a stint in 2017.