Fox News personality Kat Timpf was dead set on having the most unique 30th birthday possible. She succeeded.

Instagram

Kat arrived to her funeral-themed party in New York City in a hearse — and yes, she was also in a coffin.

The personality posted photos of the funeral-fest to her Instagram.

While sharing photos of her entrance, Kat captioned the image, "In case you thought I wouldn't really enter my 30th birthday party in a casket via hearse #RIPKatTimpf."

In achieving true over-the-top status, Kat was escorted into the party by Jerry Only of legendary band the Misfits.

The New York Post said the party consisted of guests reading eulogies to Kat. Just like a funeral, photos, candles and floral arrangements were scattered about the room. One image showed a skeleton displaying a photo of the Kat, who appears on a multitude of Fox shows.

After the soiree, Kate and her friends reportedly held an afterparty at a funeral home, where the Misfits performed.

#KilledIt.